Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Trading Down 3.8%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 91,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 120,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF)

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.