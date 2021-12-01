Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 106665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$16.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

