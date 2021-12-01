Azuki Price Hits $0.0572 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $645,550.77 and $64,104.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.78 or 0.08003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.79 or 0.98177109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

