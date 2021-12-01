Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.26

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 2101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

