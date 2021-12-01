Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.26

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 2101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.
About Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
