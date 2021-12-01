Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 781.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,922. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.75. 49,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

