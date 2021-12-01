Ballew Advisors Inc Has $633,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.00. 877,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,565,406. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $294.78 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

