Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $233,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQX. CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,902. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

