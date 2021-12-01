Ballew Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.08. The company had a trading volume of 580,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,231,733. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

