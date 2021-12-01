Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.39. 24,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,039. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

