Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,092 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 101.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 336,065 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

