Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 17,689 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The India Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of IFN opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.