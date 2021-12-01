Bank of America Corp DE Buys 366 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Endava worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Endava by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Endava by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA opened at $156.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.