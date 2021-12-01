Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.61% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DURA. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DURA opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.11.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.