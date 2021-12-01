Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.63% of State Auto Financial worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $596,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,347 shares of company stock worth $6,905,528. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

