Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 172,350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

