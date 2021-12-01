Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of Cinemark worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

