Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $13,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Capital by 537.8% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Capital by 27.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Capital by 29.5% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 302,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 68,829 shares in the last quarter.

HCCC stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

