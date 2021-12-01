Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$95.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.78.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$82.67. 3,361,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,155. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.90. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$64.71 and a 1-year high of C$83.99.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

