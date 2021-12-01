Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 425.71 ($5.56).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 366.85 ($4.79) on Tuesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 556.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company has a market cap of £48.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

