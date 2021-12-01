Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Kering has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $93.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

