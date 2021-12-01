Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell Buys 5,000 Shares

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 244.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 218,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 181,844 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

