Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Shares Down 3.5%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. 1,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,624,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth about $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth about $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the second quarter worth about $738,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

