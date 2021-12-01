Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.57

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec upgraded Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

