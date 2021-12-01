Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

NYSE BNED opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

BNED has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 27,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

