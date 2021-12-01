Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 306 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 221.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,313,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $326.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $816.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

