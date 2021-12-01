Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 106,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

