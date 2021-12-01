Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $126,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 52.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

