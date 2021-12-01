Basic Attention Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $813.75 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and $813.75 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 44% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00241896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,818,789 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.