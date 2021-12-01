BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.94

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.94 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,047,337 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £350.15 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

