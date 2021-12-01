Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of BVNRY opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.