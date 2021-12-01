BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BWAGF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

BAWAG Group stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

