Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €84.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.79 ($116.80).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

