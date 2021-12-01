Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,400 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 2,846,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,478,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BTEGF stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTEGF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.