BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Get BBQ alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised BBQ from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. BBQ has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BBQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBQ (BBQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.