Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Truist downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.23.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

