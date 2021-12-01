bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.01

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $8.50. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 51,615 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

