Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 10,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.5% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $321.64 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

