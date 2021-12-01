BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total transaction of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,644,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 241,877 shares of company stock valued at $34,529,547 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE stock traded up $13.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.50. 5,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,114. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

