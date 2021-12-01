BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.98. 205,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,694,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,644,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,877 shares of company stock valued at $34,529,547. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

