Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $97,036.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00240337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 3,594,484 coins and its circulating supply is 2,132,412 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

