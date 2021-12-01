BERNcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,896.17 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $80,896.17 and approximately $35.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,823.31 or 0.98294200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00312280 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00475307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00186174 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001144 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

Buying and Selling BERNcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

