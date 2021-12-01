Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

