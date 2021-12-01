Big Lots (BIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BIG opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Big Lots by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

