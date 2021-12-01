Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,261. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

