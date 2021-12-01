Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 2,492 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $738,529.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BILL opened at $280.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.03 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.98 and its 200 day moving average is $235.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

