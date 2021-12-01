Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 18.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $235.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.06. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.68 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

