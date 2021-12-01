BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 5.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $332.64 and last traded at $333.74. 43,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,165,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.54.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.76 and a 200-day moving average of $279.72.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.