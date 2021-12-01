BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $136.20 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00236335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

