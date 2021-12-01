Bitzeny Market Cap Achieves $172,815.46 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 99.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $172,815.46 and $11.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 100.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.33 or 0.00364393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

